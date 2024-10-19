Fantasy Football
Anders Carlson headshot

Anders Carlson News: Elevated to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 19, 2024

Carlson was elevated to the active roster Saturday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This was presumed with the injuries to both Jake Moody (ankle) and Matthew Wright (shoulder/back) in consecutive weeks. Carlson was one of the league's worst kickers in terms of extra-point conversion (34 of 39), and he also missed six of his 13 field-goal attempts from 40-plus yards out for the Packers last season. It'll be interesting to see if the second-year kicker can correct those issues with his second lease on life in the NFL.

Anders Carlson
San Francisco 49ers
