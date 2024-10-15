Fantasy Football
Anders Carlson headshot

Anders Carlson News: Joins Niners' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 15, 2024

San Francisco signed Carlson to its practice squad Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Carlson was waived by the Packers prior to the beginning of the regular season after a shaky rookie year in 2023, but at least on paper, he might have a chance to see game action in 2024 anyways. If both Jake Moody (ankle) and Matthew Wright (shoulder) are unable to suit up Sunday, Carlson could be elevated from the practice squad to serve as San Francisco's starting kicker versus the Chiefs.

Anders Carlson
 Free Agent
