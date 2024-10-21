Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Anders Carlson headshot

Anders Carlson News: Moves back to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 21, 2024

Carlson reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Carlson is getting a second chance in the NFL due to multiple injuries to kickers in San Francisco. While he netted both field-goal attempts (55 and 24 yards) during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, he wasn't without his foibles like he was in Green Bay last season, missing his only point-after try. With Matthew Wright (shoulder) on injured reserve and Jake Moody (ankle) already ruled out for a Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys, as coach Kyle Shanahan told Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News on Monday, Carlson again will serve as the 49ers' placekicker this coming weekend.

Anders Carlson
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News