Anders Carlson News: Moves back to practice squad

Carlson reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Carlson is getting a second chance in the NFL due to multiple injuries to kickers in San Francisco. While he netted both field-goal attempts (55 and 24 yards) during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, he wasn't without his foibles like he was in Green Bay last season, missing his only point-after try. With Matthew Wright (shoulder) on injured reserve and Jake Moody (ankle) already ruled out for a Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys, as coach Kyle Shanahan told Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News on Monday, Carlson again will serve as the 49ers' placekicker this coming weekend.