Anders Carlson News: Perfect for 12 points

Carlson went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 30-24 victory over Dallas.

Carlson filled in for the 49ers for the second week in a row and turned in his finest game as a pro. The sophomore kicker was perfect on all six of his attempts for an offense that moved the ball freely against Dallas. Carlson may lose his starting job when Jake Moody (ankle) returns from injury. With San Francisco entering its bye in Week 9, its probably safe to put Carlson back on the wire if you managed to benefit from Sunday's career performance.