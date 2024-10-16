Andrew Thomas Injury: Officially done for season

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Wednesday that Thomas underwent season-ending surgery to address a foot injury sustained during the team's Week 6 loss to the Bengals.

Thomas is dealing with a Lisfranc injury in his foot, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com notes that the standout left tackle should be healthy in time for OTAs in the spring, but in the immediate future, his loss is an enormous blow for quarterback Daniel Jones and New York's offense. Heading into Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that Josh Ezeudu will work as the Giants' starting left tackle in practice, with Jermaine Eluemunor remaining at right tackle. Thomas, meanwhile, will likely be placed on injured reserve in the near future to open up a spot on the 53-man roster for a healthy player.