Anthony Richardson headshot

Anthony Richardson Injury: Could play without practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 2, 2024 at 3:31pm

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Richardson -- who is considered day-to-day with oblique and abdominal strains -- could still play Sunday against the Jaguars even he if doesn't practice this week, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

With that in mind, the extent of Richardson's involvement in Wednesday's practice has yet to be determined, but the key nugget to glean here is that the second-year quarterback has a chance to play this weekend. If Richardson is unavailable, however, Joe Flacco would be in line to start at quarterback in his place.

