Anthony Richardson headshot

Anthony Richardson Injury: Logs limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 2, 2024 at 3:43pm

Richardson was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an oblique strain.

After initial reports suggested that Richardson wouldn't practice, the quarterback logged a limited session after all. Additionally, the nature of the injury he is dealing with has been clarified solely as an oblique strain rather than a hip or abdominal issue. Richardson now has two more chances to upgrade to full practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but his ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday represents an encouraging sign regarding his status.

Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts
