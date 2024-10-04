Anthony Richardson Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Richardson (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in a limited capacity this week, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Richardson logged just 13 snaps in the Colts' Week 4 win over the Steelers before his first-quarter exit from the contest. He was replaced by veteran QB Joe Flacco, who Boyd notes took the majority of the team's first-team reps in practice this week. With that in mind, it remains to be seen if Richardson will be available to start this weekend. Look for added context on that topic to arrive late Saturday or early Sunday from national reporters such as ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.