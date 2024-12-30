Anthony Richardson Injury: Will start Sunday if healthy

Richardson is continuing to get treatment on his back spasms and will start Week 18 versus Jacksonville if he's healthy, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Richardson has also been dealing with a foot injury, but head coach Shane Steichen indicated last week that the back problem -- which he clarified to be back spasms Monday -- was the bigger issue. Steichen did indicate Monday that Richardson is feeling better, so there's a legitimate chance the rookie QB could return to a starting role Sunday. If he can't play, Joe Flacco -- who threw for 330 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions Sunday in a loss to the Giants -- would likely start behind center again.