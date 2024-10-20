Anthony Richardson News: Ekes out win in return

Richardson completed 10 of 24 passes for 129 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Dolphins. He added 56 rushing yards on 14 carries.

The second-year quarterback had another poor statistical performance in his first game action since suffering an oblique strain in Week 4, but there were some glimmers of hope. Richardson looked more comfortable throwing the ball in the second half as he led Indianapolis to 13 straight points, and coach Steve Steichen was more willing to call designed runs for the mobile QB -- his 14 carries were a season high. and his 56 yards led the team while tying his season high. Most importantly, Richardson came out of the game healthy, setting him up for a clash with the Texans in Week 8.