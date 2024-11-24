Anthony Richardson News: Struggles with accuracy Sunday

Richardson completed 11 of 28 pass attempts for 172 yards, no touchdowns and no turnovers while rushing 10 times for 61 yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss to Detroit.

Richardson failed to complete 50 percent of his pass attempts for the fourth time this season. The only other game in which the sophomore had a worst completion rate was when he infamously removed himself from a contest against the Texans in Week 8. Richardson showed some life after being reinstated as starter with three total touchdowns against the Jets last week, but that was also against the Jets. Perhaps the young quarterback can get back on track against a three-win Patriots team next Sunday.