Antonio Gibson News: Could start Sunday

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday that having Gibson start over Rhamondre Stevenson in Sunday's game against the Dolphins is "under consideration" due to Stevenson's fumbling issues, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Stevenson has started each of the Patriots' first four games, carrying 65 times for 267 yards and two touchdowns but coughing up the ball four times. Given Stevenson's recent ball-security issues, Gibson -- who has logged 29 carries for 155 yards thus far -- is a candidate to see added snaps, possibly in a starting role. In such a scenario, Gibson represents a possible lineup option for those in need of help at running back Week 5.