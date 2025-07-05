I love having multiple guys play. I'm not relying on one guy. Whatever it takes to get it done. We're going to let the guys play for their playtime. Raheem, I love having him. He's an experienced guy, he's been a great speedster for years. We've defended him for years and he's been a nightmare for us.

This article gathers post-draft news for this year's rookie running back class and examines the latest developments for the class heading into training camp. Some of the news is more objective and less interpreted than others, so this article will assess the veracity of the headlines in addition to naming them.

The blurbs are listed in order of the running back's draft position.

Ashton Jeanty , LV (5-9, 211)

As helpfully transcribed by Raiders writer Levi Dombro, Pete Carroll's post-mini camp press conference had quotes regarding Jeanty that would, without proper contextualization, look quite bad for Jeanty's 2025 fantasy projection.

The headline: 'Raiders to Use Running Back Committee'

The spin: [FALSE]

If you only engage Carroll's words at surface level, it would be easy to read this as Mostert splitting the workload with Jeanty on a somewhat even basis. This likely will not happen. Mostert might well play more than the consensus expects, but if so it would not occur at Jeanty's expense.

It's important to remember at least two things: (1) the Raiders – Carroll and Chip Kelly both – really want to run the ball a lot, and (2) Carroll does not receive or answer a press question about workloads the way that fantasy media are trained to, if he even means to comment in any binding way in the first place (he might not).

(1) Is important because if the Raiders run the ball the way they want to, then there will be work for someone other than Jeanty even if Jeanty takes on a mammoth workload otherwise. The Raiders can give 20 carries per game to Jeanty and still have remaining work for someone else in a way that easily meets Carroll's definition.

Moreover, the Raiders have one of the worst running back rooms among NFL depth charts, so at the very least they'd need better alternatives to be tempted into reducing Jeanty's workload. There might be leftovers for others afterward, but no one is eating before Jeanty gets his share.

(2) Is crucial because Carroll answers a question like this with a different set of concerns than fantasy investors might. Carroll thinks in terms of broad game plans right down to the 48th active player, so to him the second and third running backs being active from scrimmage at all constitutes using 'multiple guys.' He is not saying anything to the effect of cutting the workload for Jeanty, especially not for players like Mostert (33 years old, only $175K guaranteed on a one-year deal).

And while it's more debatable than (1) or (2), there's a third likely point to keep in mind, which is that Carroll might not even mean what he says when he answers a question like this. Carroll is an upbeat player's coach who loves to distribute the praise as much as possible. If the press asks him, "Will Jeanty be the only guy?" then it's in Carroll's nature to deny it just because it gives him a chance to shout out the backups.

TreVeyon Henderson , NE (5-10, 203)

Chad Graff of the Athletic reported that, while Henderson is a clearly exciting player with basically no negatives in his prospect profile, the rookie second-round pick out of Ohio State might focus on pass-catching and in-space play designs and leave most of the running between the tackles to Rhamondre Stevenson in 2025.

The headline: 'Henderson to Split Workload with Stevenson'

The spin: [TRUE]

While Graff poses the issue as whether Henderson develops sufficiently as a runner between the tackles, I'd argue there's immediate reason to assume Henderson is already developed as a runner between the tackles. The issue is more about whether Henderson can physically withstand the physical toll of running between the tackles at volume.

Runners who lack ability between the tackles normally lack some combination of temperament, anchor, physical strength or vision. Henderson doesn't lack for any of those. He's not exactly a heavy anchor, but Henderson keeps his feet on the ground and certainly has a fearless temperament to pair with real physical strength, even at just 203 pounds.

Rather than ability between the tackles, Henderson's issue would sooner be longevity. Running fearlessly can carry a high cost, and if you're not built like a brute you might get the worst of it over enough time. Stevenson is more built like such a brute – the same is true even of Antonio Gibson.

Henderson stayed most healthy at Ohio State in 2024, when he let Quinshon Judkins handle the most violent carries. In the two years prior Henderson missed five games with a foot injury that required surgical repair, and three games due to an undisclosed injury.

The good news is Henderson can afford to give up carries to Stevenson and still remain an RB2 in fantasy football. If Henderson works out in the NFL his production will largely be driven by big plays and significant receiving production. He can check those two boxes even without a heavy workload, meaning the otherwise crowded state of the New England Patriots depth chart shouldn't be a threat to Henderson's fantasy utility.

RJ Harvey , DEN (5-8, 205)

Harvey took on a mammoth workload at UCF and seemed headed for a similar NFL outcome when the Broncos selected him in the second round (60th overall) of the 2025 draft. Then the Broncos signed J.K. Dobbins.

Now Harvey will need to split the Denver Broncos depth chart with one of the NFL's most talented runners and most ferocious competitors.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold suspects Dobbins "likely has the early advantage for the most snaps" over the rookie Harvey as well as returning backs like Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin.

The headline: 'Broncos to Utilize Running Back Committee'

The spin: [TRUE]

Harvey will probably split most of the workload with Dobbins when the two are healthy, but that's probably not a big deal for Harvey, especially not for the long term. Given Dobbins' injury history, both his short and long-term availability are in some constant question, and when Dobbins is healthy there should still be work for Harvey to do.

Legwold suspects pass blocking could be a consideration for determining the playing time split between Dobbins and Harvey, and in this capacity Legwold suspects Dobbins has the safe advantage. Harvey could still see plenty of from-scrimmage usage even if Dobbins takes nearly all of the blitz pickup, however.

The Broncos made progress in 2024 and were one of the league's most pleasantly surprising teams, yet they have a lot of room to improve in the run game in particular. If the Broncos get to where they want and generally appear to be going, they will run both more and better in 2025.

Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin combined for just 14.8 carries per game in 2024 but (1) that was informed by the duo producing a meager 4.0 yards per carry and (2) they were at least busy as pass catchers with a combined 97 targets for 76 receptions. Dobbins and Harvey are near locks to produce better as rushers, meaning more extended drives and more touchdowns to split.

If Dobbins claims the pass-blocking snaps then it might make his 2025 role analogous to that of Williams in 2024, leaving Harvey for the role most resembling McLaughlin. (McLaughlin is presently on his way to healthy-scratch status, or maybe another team entirely.)

Bhayshul Tuten , JAX (5-9, 206)

Tuten was one of the earliest and most coveted selections of the fourth round of the 2025 draft, going 104th overall and eighth among running backs in a very strong class. Even so, Tuten might begin the year as Jacksonville's RB3 as new coach Liam Coen evaluates his roster in-season.

One of the biggest NFL trade rumors of the offseason was that the Jaguars might look to move on from incumbent starter Travis Etienne, yet the Jaguars to this point have held on to the former Clemson star. Now it's just on Coen to figure out how to arrange the Jaguars depth chart.

According to beat writer John Shipley, Etienne and Tank Bigsby might begin the season ahead of Tuten, but Tuten would still project for playing time at some point in 2025.

The headline: 'Tuten a Likely Backup in 2025'

The spin: [TRUE]

Tuten is a uniquely explosive running back with rare speed (4.32-second 40) and more physical strength than you might expect. He runs with motor and can take off quickly when an opening presents itself. In terms of raw ability to advance the football, Tuten should grade highly league-wide even as a rookie.

There are at least a couple complications for Tuten's NFL projection, however. One is that Tuten was more eager than punctual in blitz pickup at Virginia Tech, and the second is that Tuten fumbled at an unacceptable rate in college.

Tuten is physically strong and has no fear of contact, so the blitz pickup ability should develop with time. The fumbling is a potential deal-breaker in the meantime after Tuten fumbled 10 times on 428 total touches in two years (24 games).

Etienne is expected to begin the year as Jacksonville's starting running back, but he has struggled with injuries and is in the last year of his rookie deal. If Etienne gets hurt then it could open a clear path for Tuten to express his considerable from-scrimmage ability.

If Tuten struggles with ball security and blocking in practice, however, then even an Etienne absence wouldn't be enough to guarantee usage for Tuten. That's because Allen, the seventh-round pick from Syracuse, is nothing if not reliable on passing downs.

In the meantime, Etienne is fragile but developed as a (mostly) all-around back. If Etienne gets hurt, Tuten could take all the gains for himself if his blocking and ball security meet minimum requirements. If Tuten fails to meet those requirements then Allen's reliable hands, blocking and ball security could offer stability the Jaguars might prefer in that event.

While nothing is assured by his short-term floor, Tuten's long-term future looks good and he could even prove to be one of the best fantasy football sleepers of 2025. It just might take an injury to Etienne for an immediate Tuten breakout.

