Antonio Gibson News: Fills complementary role in start

Gibson rushed six times for 52 yards and brought in his only target for four yards in the Patriots' 15-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also returned one kickoff for 24 yards.

Gibson opened the game as the starter with Rhamondre Stevenson briefly demoted due to early-season fumbling issues. Howeve, by game's end, Stevenson had doubled up Gibson in carries and had seen quadruple the number of his teammate's targets as well. Nevertheless, Gibson performed admirably with the rushing opportunities he did see, recording the second-longest rush of the day in the process. Given Stevenson's strong performance Sunday, Gibson figures to remain in a complementary role when New England welcomes in the Texans for a Week 6 home battle.