Antonio Gibson News: In line to start versus Fins

Gibson is in line to start at running back in the Patriots' Week 5 matchup with the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Jerod Mayo stated Friday that Rhamondre Stevenson has officially lost his starting role for at least Week 5. The reason for this is due to his fumbling issues through four games. As a result, Gibson is presumably the next man up in New England's backfield. The veteran back has accumulated 155 yards on 29 carries, while hauling in seven passes for 82 yards. While Stevenson is still expected to play a role in the offense as a depth option, Gibson should get an opportunity to shine versus Miami.