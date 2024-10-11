Antonio Gibson News: Set for more work with Stevenson out

Gibson is in line for a larger workload Sunday against the Texans with Rhamondre Stevenson (foot) ruled out for the contest, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Gibson thus should earn a second consecutive start, but he also won't have to worry about Stevenson taking some of the backfield reps this time around due to the latter's foot injury. Through five contests this season, Gibson has averaged 8.6 touches per game, so it's unclear how many more reps he may be able to handle in the Patriots offense. On the other hand, Sunday also will mark Drake Maye's first career start, meaning the game plan may be more ground-based to alleviate pressure on the rookie quarterback. In the end, Gibson is poised to handle a healthy portion of New England's RB snaps and may only have to contend with JaMycal Hasty and practice-squad members Kevin Harris and Terrell Jennings for touches.