Arnold Ebiketie News: Logs another sack in win

Ebiketie recorded five total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Giants.

The third-year pro from Penn State appears to be breaking out down the stretch for the Falcons, having now recorded 10 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and one pass defended over his last four games. Ebiketie has appeared in 15 games for Atlanta this season and recorded 34 total stops, including 5.0 sacks, and two passes defended. He'll look to extend his hot streak in Week 17, when the Falcons face the Commanders.