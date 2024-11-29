Fantasy Football
Arthur Maulet Injury: Ruled out for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Maulet (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

Maulet will miss a third straight game due to a calf injury, and he appears to also be working through a knee injury as of late. The Ravens are on a bye for Week 14, so Maulet will look to take advantage of the additional rest time and aim to return for Week 15 against the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 15.

