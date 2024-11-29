Arthur Maulet Injury: Ruled out for Week 13
Maulet (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
Maulet will miss a third straight game due to a calf injury, and he appears to also be working through a knee injury as of late. The Ravens are on a bye for Week 14, so Maulet will look to take advantage of the additional rest time and aim to return for Week 15 against the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 15.
