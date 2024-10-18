Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Mason Cleared, Kupp and Diontae Questionable

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Injury hotspots for Week 7 include Seattle's cornerbacks, Houston's linebackers/secondary, the Chargers' secondary and Carolina's front seven.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Potential injury beneficiaries this week include Colts RBs Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson, Raiders WRs Tre Tucker and DJ Turner, 49ers WRs Chris Conley and Ricky Pearsall, Eagles TE Grant Calcaterra and Chargers TE Will Dissly. We can also expect a huge workload for Titans RB Tony Pollard, at least for as long as Sunday's game at Buffalo stays competitive.

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

I asked #Colts HC Shane Steichen if WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back) would play Sunday, and Steichen said, "Yeah, he'll be out there." So, despite practicing once this week, I'm surprised to see Pittman listed as questionable after Steichen seemingly confirmed he would play. https://t.co/KTQ19TEf15 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 18, 2024

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

London

Both starting running backs for the London game are listed as questionable, with Etienne carrying the additional concern of losing a bunch of snaps/touches to Tank Bigsby (and even D'Ernest Johnson?) if he's able to play. Etienne was a limited practice participant all week, whereas Stevenson was a full participant Friday after previously sitting out. Stevenson said Friday he expects to play, while coach Jerod Mayo was more reserved and called it a game-time decision.

Early Games

Colts WRs Josh Downs and Alec Pierce should be able to play, but coach Shane Steichen only expressed confidence in Michael Pittman, who also is technically listed as questionable. Downs and Pittman both put up solid stat lines while playing through the same injuries last week, only with Joe Flacco at quarterback instead of Week 7 starter Anthony Richardson.

Bills RB Ray Davis also did quite well for himself last week, but he's more of a deep-league play now that James Cook is back from a toe/foot injury and free of a game designation. Davis' strong Week 6 in combination with a favorable matchup in terms of game script means there's still some appeal here, but there's also a low-single-digit floor even if he's active.

Vikings RB Aaron Jones is the headliner here, looking truly questionable after back-to-back limited practices Thursday and Friday. Coach Kevin O'Connell sounded optimistic after Friday's practice, but this is a prime spot for shenanigans/deception ahead of a crucial NFC North matchup. Jones' availability could come down to a game-time decision, and any reports before then should probably be taken with a grain of salt. Ty Chandler gets an RB2 projection if Jones ends up inactive, as it isn't clear how much the Vikings trust Myles Gaskin or Cam Aers.

Kevin O'Connell on Aaron Jones: "He got some good work in today, and actually, two really good days of work. I always have dialog with those guys [on the medical staff] about what the plan of attack is, whether he's up and rolling or we need to see anything on game day. "But I… — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) October 18, 2024

Late-Afternoon Games

Robinson looks on track to play after limited practices Wednesday through Friday, while Kupp and Johnson appear truly questionable and could be game-time decisions. Kupp managed limited practices all week but hasn't played since Week 2, and Johnson reportedly hurt his ribs/torso upon returning to practice Friday (he'd previously been sidelined with ankle/hamstring injuries).

Cooper Kupp has looked solid in practices, although he has been limited. Rams are weighing a few different factors in deciding whether he'll return Sunday or later: https://t.co/VFoOiaaAAi — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 18, 2024

Dave Canales said Diontae Johnson's rib area tightened up on him today. Was not a contact injury. Canales didn't want to say too much else until he talks to the trainers. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 18, 2024

Primetime Games

We have a lot of skill-position injuries for the three primetime games this week, including Mike Evans and Marvin Harrison ahead of the MNF double-header. Harrison might actually gain clearance and avoid an injury designation at some point this weekend, whereas Evans carries real risk of a game-time decision.

Rachaad White is the other big fantasy name here, and while it sounds like he's expected to play, both head coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Liam Coen have openly discussed a three-man backfield this week. Coen said he wants to give each of White, Sean Tucker and Bucky Irving one series early in the game, then evaluate from there. Bowles used the term "hot hand" to describe how the Bucs will approach things against Baltimore's top-notch run defense.

There's also a lot going on with the Chargers wide receivers, but Ladd McConkey at least appears in decent shape, as he was able to play through the injury last week and open this week with limited practices. Quentin Johnston also rejoined last week's game after getting hurt but has now missed back-to-back practices, and DJ Chark could be a natural replacement if he's ready to return from injured reserve (which is far from a sure thing).

Bucs receiver Mike Evans, who didn't practice Thursday with a hamstring injury, is only working on the side with a trainer. Limited but still could go Monday. pic.twitter.com/NAd07pJcRd — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 18, 2024

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen