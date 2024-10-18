Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Mason Cleared, Kupp and Diontae Questionable

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.
Injury hotspots for Week 7 include Seattle's cornerbacks, Houston's linebackers/secondary, the Chargers' secondary and Carolina's front seven.
Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...
Good to Go 💯
- QB Aaron Rodgers (ankle)
- QB Anthony Richardson (oblique)
- QB Drake Maye (knee)
- RB James Cook (toe)
- RB Najee Harris (ribs)
- RB Devin Singletary (groin)
- RB Jordan Mason (shoulder)
- RB De'Von Achane (concussion)
- RB Joe Mixon (ankle)
- RB Trey Sermon (knee)
- WRs Malik Nabers (hip) & Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle)
- WR Tyler Lockett (knee)
- WRs Deebo Samuel (wrist) & Ricky Pearsall (IR - chest)
- WRs Jayden Reed (ankle) & Christian Watson (ankle)
- WR Noah Brown (groin)
- WR Gabe Davis (knee)
- WR K.J. Osborn (shoulder)
- WR Zay Jones (hamstring)
- TE Tucker Kraft (groin)
- TE Evan Engram (hamstring)
- TE Tommy Tremble (concussion)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
- RB Jerome Ford (hamstring)
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)
- RB Tyjae Spears (hamstring)
- RB Jonathon Brooks (IR - knee)
- WR Jakobi Meyers (D - ankle)
- WR Jauan Jennings (hip)
- WR Robert Woods (foot)
- WR Treylon Burks (knee)
- TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring)
- TE Hayden Hurst (groin)
Potential injury beneficiaries this week include Colts
Potential injury beneficiaries this week include Colts RBs Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson, Raiders WRs Tre Tucker and DJ Turner, 49ers WRs Chris Conley and Ricky Pearsall, Eagles TE Grant Calcaterra and Chargers TE Will Dissly. We can also expect a huge workload for Titans RB Tony Pollard, at least for as long as Sunday's game at Buffalo stays competitive.
Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen
- OT Vederian Lowe (ankle)
- CBs Tre Brown (ankle), Riq Woolen (ankle) & Artie Burns (IR - toe)
- ILB Troy Andersen (knee) + OLB Lorenzo Carter (concussion)
- S Ronnie Hickman (ankle)
- S Jimmie Ward (groin) + CB Kamari Lassiter (shoulder)
- LBs Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) + Henry To'oTo'o (concussion)
- DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle)
- S Jevon Holland (D - hand)
- LB Blake Cashman (toe)
- LT Jordan Mailata (IR - hamstring)
- LT Andrew Thomas (IR - foot) + CB Adoree' Jackson (neck)
- RG Dylan Parham (foot) + LB Tommy Eichenberg (quad)
- RT Taylor Moton (elbow) + DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee) + LB Josey Jewell (hamstring)
- LB Claudin Cherelus (hamstring) + OLB Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder)
- DE Dorance Armstrong (ribs)
- DE Mike Danna (pectoral)
- Ks Jake Moody (ankle) & Matthew Wright (shoulder)
- C Zach Frazier (ankle)
- CB Michael Carter (back)
Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍
- QB Will Levis (shoulder) - 1 ET
- RB Nick Chubb (IR - knee) - 1 ET
- RB Zamir White (groin) - 4:05 ET
- WR Michael Pittman (back) - 1 ET
- WR Jordan Whittington (shoulder) - 4:05 ET
- TE Tyler Conklin (hip) - SNF
Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔
London
- RB Travis Etienne (hamstring)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (foot)
Both starting running backs for the London game are listed as questionable, with Etienne carrying the additional concern of losing a bunch of snaps/touches to Tank Bigsby (and even D'Ernest Johnson?) if he's able to play. Etienne was a limited practice participant all week, whereas Stevenson was a full participant Friday after previously sitting out. Stevenson said Friday he expects to play, while coach Jerod Mayo was more reserved and called it a game-time decision.
Early Games
- RB Aaron Jones (hamstring)
- RB Ray Davis (calf)
- WRs Josh Downs (toe) & Alec Pierce (shoulder)
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder)
- WR Odell Beckham (hamstring)
- TE T.J. Hockenson (IR - knee)
Colts WRs Josh Downs and Alec Pierce should be able to play, but coach Shane Steichen only expressed confidence in Michael Pittman, who also is technically listed as questionable. Downs and Pittman both put up solid stat lines while playing through the same injuries last week, only with Joe Flacco at quarterback instead of Week 7 starter Anthony Richardson.
Bills RB Ray Davis also did quite well for himself last week, but he's more of a deep-league play now that James Cook is back from a toe/foot injury and free of a game designation. Davis' strong Week 6 in combination with a favorable matchup in terms of game script means there's still some appeal here, but there's also a low-single-digit floor even if he's active.
Vikings RB Aaron Jones is the headliner here, looking truly questionable after back-to-back limited practices Thursday and Friday. Coach Kevin O'Connell sounded optimistic after Friday's practice, but this is a prime spot for shenanigans/deception ahead of a crucial NFC North matchup. Jones' availability could come down to a game-time decision, and any reports before then should probably be taken with a grain of salt. Ty Chandler gets an RB2 projection if Jones ends up inactive, as it isn't clear how much the Vikings trust Myles Gaskin or Cam Aers.
Late-Afternoon Games
- RB Brian Robinson (knee)
- WR Diontae Johnson (ankle/hamstring/ribs)
- WR Cooper Kupp (ankle)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring)
- TE Tommy Tremble (concussion)
Robinson looks on track to play after limited practices Wednesday through Friday, while Kupp and Johnson appear truly questionable and could be game-time decisions. Kupp managed limited practices all week but hasn't played since Week 2, and Johnson reportedly hurt his ribs/torso upon returning to practice Friday (he'd previously been sidelined with ankle/hamstring injuries).
Primetime Games
- RB Rachaad White (foot) - MNF
- WR Roman Wilson (hamstring) - SNF
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring) - MNF
- WRs Ladd McConkey (hip), Quentin Johnston (ankle) & DJ Chark (groin) - MNF
- WRs Marvin Harrison (concussion) & Michael Wilson (ankle) - MNF
We have a lot of skill-position injuries for the three primetime games this week, including Mike Evans and Marvin Harrison ahead of the MNF double-header. Harrison might actually gain clearance and avoid an injury designation at some point this weekend, whereas Evans carries real risk of a game-time decision.
Rachaad White is the other big fantasy name here, and while it sounds like he's expected to play, both head coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Liam Coen have openly discussed a three-man backfield this week. Coen said he wants to give each of White, Sean Tucker and Bucky Irving one series early in the game, then evaluate from there. Bowles used the term "hot hand" to describe how the Bucs will approach things against Baltimore's top-notch run defense.
There's also a lot going on with the Chargers wide receivers, but Ladd McConkey at least appears in decent shape, as he was able to play through the injury last week and open this week with limited practices. Quentin Johnston also rejoined last week's game after getting hurt but has now missed back-to-back practices, and DJ Chark could be a natural replacement if he's ready to return from injured reserve (which is far from a sure thing).
Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen
- CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring)
- S Justin Simmons (hamstring)
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (quad)
- C Ethan Pocic (knee) + LB Jordan Hicks (elbow)
- DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder)
- RT Austin Jackson (back) + LB David Long (knee)
- RT Braden Smith (knee) + DE Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring)
- CB Carlton Davis (quad - FP on Friday) + RG Kevin Zeitler (quad)
- CB Darius Slay (knee - FP on Friday)
- DT Dexter Lawrence (hip) + LB Brian Burns (groin)
- OT Yosh Nijman (knee)
- CB D.J. Reed (groin)
- OLB Malik Harrison (groin) + CB Arthur Maulet (knee/hamstring)
- CB Jamel Dean (hamstring) + C Graham Barton (hamstring)
- OLB Joey Bosa (hip) + CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) + CB Deane Leonard (hamstring)
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) + LB Kyzir White (knee) + C Evan Brown (ankle)