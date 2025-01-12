Asante Samuel Injury: Provides offseason update

Samuel (shoulder) has been dealing with "stinger symptoms," which caused him to miss the majority of the 2024 season, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Samuel was limited to just four games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, recording 13 total tackles (11 solo) and two passes defensed. The cornerback said that he's "feeling better" and that he wants to return to the Chargers in 2025. Samuel will be a free agent this offseason and it's unclear where his next destination will be, but he's confident he'll be ready for the offseason program, wherever that is.