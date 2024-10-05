A.T. Perry Injury: Could be brought back by NOLA

Head coach Dennis Allen said Saturday that the Saints would be interested in bringing Perry (hamstring) back on the practice squad, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Perry has been a healthy scratch or ruled out with illness or injury over the first four games of the regular season, and he was waived by the Saints on Friday. The 2023 sixth-round pick could get picked up by a team off the wire, but if he clears waivers, there appears to be some interest for him to stick around on the Saints' practice squad. In his rookie year, Perry caught 12 passes (on 18 targets) for 246 yards and four touchdowns across 10 regular-season games.