A.T. Perry Injury: Waived by Saints

The Saints waived Perry (hamstring) on Friday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

A 2023 sixth-round pick, Perry generated some fantasy interest after scoring three touchdowns over the final three weeks of last season. He then failed to earn a top-three role this summer, and he's either been a healthy scratch or ruled out due to illness/injury each week this season. He's currently recovering from a hamstring injury, although his limited participation in Thursday's practice suggests it may not be long before he's healthy. The bigger question for now is whether another team will claim Perry on waivers. If not, he'll become a free agent and can sign with any team (likely on a practice squad).