A.T. Perry News: Signed to Broncos' practice squad

Perry (hamstring) was signed to the Broncos' practice squad Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Perry was waived by the Saints on Friday and he has now quickly found his next opportunity in Denver. The wide receiver has been dealing with a hamstring recently, but it appears as if the injury isn't significant enough to dissuade the Broncos from bringing him in. Perry has yet to appear in a game this season, but he caught 12 of 18 targets for 246 yards and four touchdowns over 10 games with New Orleans in 2023.