Audric Estime Injury: Returns to practice

Estime (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to come off injured reserve, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

The Broncos can place Estime back on the active roster any time before Oct. 30, at which point he'd revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season. He injured his ankle Week 1 and has now missed the minimum of four games, potentially opening the door for a third man to get involved in a backfield that's featured Javonte Williams as the lead runner and Jaleel McLaughlin in a supporting role. Both struggled earlier this season but have been more efficient with their touches the past two games.