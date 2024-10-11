Audric Estime Injury: Week 6 status TBD

Estime (ankle) practiced fully this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Susanna Weir of the Broncos' official site reports.

Estime was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, so he'll need to be activated to the 53-man roster by Saturday afternoon in order to be available for Sunday's contest. If the 2024 fifth-rounder does suit up this weekend, he'd be in line to provide Denver with backfield depth behind Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin.