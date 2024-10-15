Audric Estime News: Limited action in return

Estime rushed twice for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chargers.

Estime made his return to the field Sunday after being activated from injured reserve for the ankle injury he suffered in Week 1, however, the rookie running back played just two of the Broncos' 55 offensive snaps in the contest. It's likely Denver's coaching staff wants to ease Estime back into a more substantial workload, but he'll still face an uphill battle for playing time behind both Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin moving forward. The 21-year-old Notre Dame product could challenge for an expanded role in a backfield that has failed to impress consistently thus far. Estime will look to be more involved when the Broncos visit the Saints in Week 7.