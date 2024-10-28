Audric Estime News: One carry in Week 8

Estime rushed once for 4 yards in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Panthers.

Estime continued to be an afterthought in Denver's offense, playing just five offensive snaps for the second-straight week and handling just one carry in the contest. Meanwhile, teammates Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin played 42 and 23 snaps, respectively. Barring an injury to either Williams or McLaughlin, the 21-year-old Estime remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 9 matchup against the Ravens in which the rookie should continue to see minimal usage as Denver's No. 3 running back.