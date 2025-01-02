Austin Ekeler Injury: Another full practice

Ekeler (concussion) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Ekeler remains on injured reserve due to the concussion he suffered late in a Week 12 matchup with the Cowboys, but his ability to log back-to-back uncapped sessions to begin Week 18 prep implies he's closing in on gaining clearance from an independent neurologist. He'll have to do just that, and then the Commanders will need to activate him from IR by Saturday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, in order for him to have a chance to play Sunday at Dallas.