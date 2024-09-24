Austin Ekeler Injury: Dealing with concussion, cut on ear

Head coach Dan Quinn said that Ekeler sustained a concussion as well as a laceration to his ear during Monday's 38-33 win over the Bengals, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

The team had already confirmed that Ekeler entered the NFL's concussion protocol after a blow to the head during the third quarter Monday, resulting in his early exit from the contest. The ear laceration hadn't been reported, but clearing the five-step protocol will be Ekeler's chief concern as he aims to be available for the Commanders' Week 4 game Sunday in Arizona. If he is ruled out for Week 4, the Commanders would likely lean more heavily on lead back Brian Robinson in the passing game, while No. 3 back Jeremy McNichols could also carve out a more substantial change-of-pace role.