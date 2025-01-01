Austin Ekeler Injury: Full participant in practice return

Ekeler (concussion) was a full participant in his return to practice Wednesday.

After being designated for return from the injured reserve earlier Wednesday, Ekeler took the practice field for the first time since Week 12, and his lack of restrictions indicate that he's likely cleared concussion protocol. Ekeler may still need to get back in playing shape after missing the Commanders' last four games, and even if he's added back to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, he may be in store for just a small role out of the backfield. A win this Sunday will earn Washington the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round matchup with the Rams or Buccaneers, while a loss could drop Washington to the No. 7 seed -- if Green Bay beats Chicago -- and would set the Commanders up for a more challenging wild-card round matchup with the Eagles.