Austin Ekeler Injury: Limited in return to practice

Ekeler (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity.

Ekeler left midway through the Commanders' Week 3 win at Cincinnati due to a concussion, and he was unable to practice at all last week before he missed this past Sunday's contest at Arizona. Head coach Dan Quinn told John Keim of ESPN.com earlier Wednesday that the "arrows are pointing up" for Ekeler, and his return to practice, even in a capped fashion, has set him on a path to suiting up again. In the end, though, Ekeler must gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to be able to play Sunday against the Browns.