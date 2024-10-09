Austin Ekeler Injury: Limited Wednesday

Ekeler (heel) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Ekeler was productive in his return from a one-game absence this past Sunday against the Browns, turning eight touches into 97 yards from scrimmage while pacing Commanders running backs with a 49 percent snap share. Meanwhile, Brian Robinson fell back to No. 2 due to a lingering knee injury on his way to seven carries for 18 yards and two touchdowns, and Jeremy McNichols had seven rushes for 44 yards and one TD. Robinson again didn't practice Wednesday, so assuming the entire trio is able to suit up Sunday in Baltimore, a similar breakdown of reps may come to pass in that contest.