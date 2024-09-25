Austin Ekeler Injury: Out Week 4 with concussion

Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Ekeler (concussion) won't be available for Sunday's game at Arizona, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Ekeler was removed from Monday's win at Cincinnati due to a concussion, and Quinn revealed Tuesday that the running back also was dealing with a laceration to his ear, per Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site. With his lack of availability already confirmed for Week 4, Ekeler's next chance to suit up is Sunday, Oct. 6 against the Browns. In Ekeler's absence, Brian Robinson likely stands to handle a greater share of Washington's backfield, while Jeremy McNichols and practice-squad members Chris Rodriguez and Michael Wiley will be candidates ti fill in behind Robinson.