Austin Ekeler headshot

Austin Ekeler Injury: Practice window opened

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

The Commanders have opened the the 21-day practice window for Ekeler, who was placed on IR on Nov. 30 due to a concussion.

It remains to be seen if Ekeler will be activated ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cowboys, but at a minimum the veteran running back will be able to get some practice reps in prior to Washington's upcoming playoff run. If Ekeler is active versus Dallas, he'd probably be eased back into the mix, however, with Brian Robinson, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez also available to handle Week 18 backfield reps.

Austin Ekeler
Washington Commanders
