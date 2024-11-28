Austin Ekeler Injury: Still DNP on Thursday

Ekeler (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report.

Ekeler's lack of activity just four days removed from suffering a concussion on a kickoff return this past Sunday against the Cowboys doesn't come as a surprise and leaves him on the outside looking in to clearing league protocol ahead of Week 13 action. Ultimately, the Commanders may make a ruling Friday on his availability for Sunday's game versus the Titans. An absence for Ekeler likely would mean an elevated role for Brian Robinson if the latter is able to put an ankle injury behind him.