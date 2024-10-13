Austin Ekeler News: Can't get going on ground Sunday

Ekeler carried the ball nine times for 21 yards and caught four of five targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens.

Baltimore's run defense didn't allow a run of 10 or more yards all game, and Jayden Daniels wound up leading Washington in rushing yards with a mere 22. Ekeler still salvaged some fantasy value through the air, and he's hauled in multiple passes in all five of his games to begin the season, with Sunday's five targets being a season high. If Brian Robinson (knee) isn't able to return in Week 7, Ekeler could be a lot busier next week against the Panthers.