Austin Ekeler News: Gets back to full practice Thursday
Ekeler (heel) practiced in full Thursday.
Ekeler followed up Wednesday's capped session with all activity one day later, indicating his heel issue isn't too much of a concern. At the same time, fellow RB Brian Robinson has yet to practice this week due to a lingering knee injury. Robinson was able to suit up this past Sunday versus the Browns, but snaps and touches were spread among him, Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols. A similar breakdown of reps between the trio is likely to occur Sunday in Baltimore if Robinson again is active.