Austin Ekeler News: In line for start with Robinson out

Ekeler is expected to be the Commanders' primary running back Sunday at the Giants due to Brian Robinson (hamstring) being inactive.

Robinson's practice reps were capped this week due to a hamstring injury, and after a pregame warmup didn't yield the desired results for game day, Washington opted to keep him on the sideline. The situation opens the door for Ekeler to lead the backfield for the second time this season, but in the other such outing (Week 6 at Baltimore), he tallied 68 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches. Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez also will be on hand for snaps behind Ekeler.