Austin Ekeler News: Set for more work

Ekeler is poised to operate as the team's main running back after Brian Robinson (knee) was ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest.

Typically when a team loses a starting running back to injury it tries to mix and match to replace the production. Ekeler at least has the career pedigree to step in seamlessly as the three-down workhorse, even if he can't replicate Brian Robinson's bludgeoning rushing style. Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez will likely both spell Ekeler at times, but the longtime Chargers do-it-all back will have an opportunity for a vintage performance against the Ravens, who've allowed the eighth-most receiving yards to opposing running backs through five weeks.