Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler News: Set for more work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 12, 2024

Ekeler is poised to operate as the team's main running back after Brian Robinson (knee) was ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest.

Typically when a team loses a starting running back to injury it tries to mix and match to replace the production. Ekeler at least has the career pedigree to step in seamlessly as the three-down workhorse, even if he can't replicate Brian Robinson's bludgeoning rushing style. Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez will likely both spell Ekeler at times, but the longtime Chargers do-it-all back will have an opportunity for a vintage performance against the Ravens, who've allowed the eighth-most receiving yards to opposing running backs through five weeks.

Austin Ekeler
Washington Commanders
