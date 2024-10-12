Austin Ekeler News: Set for more work Sunday

Ekeler is poised to operate as the Washington's lead back after Brian Robinson (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Though he's on the downslope of his career, Ekeler has a pedigree as a three-down workhorse, so he should be in store for an uptick in carries even if he can't completely replicate Robinson's bludgeoning rushing style. Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez are on hand as depth options and could spell Ekeler on occasions Sunday, but the 29-year-old should nonetheless have a path to his largest workload of the season. He hadn't earned more than 11 touches in any of his first four appearances with Washington.