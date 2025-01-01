Bailey Zappe News: Could play Week 18

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that both Zappe and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf) could see snaps at quarterback in Saturday's game at Baltimore, Patrick Warren of the Browns' official site reports. "There's a scenario where we [play both], but I want to make sure we get through the week before making the final determination," Stefanski said.

Zappe was signed to the Browns' active roster Oct. 22 but has yet to make his team debut. He served as the emergency third quarterback initially upon his arrival, but Zappe was elevated to the backup spot the last two weeks with Jameis Winston (shoulder) being the emergency quarterback. Stefanski said that Winston will likely be inactive once again Saturday, but a determination on whether Thompson-Robinson or Zappe starts won't be made until the end of the practice week.