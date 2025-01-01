Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bailey Zappe headshot

Bailey Zappe News: Could play Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 8:42am

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that both Zappe and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf) could see snaps at quarterback in Saturday's game at Baltimore, Patrick Warren of the Browns' official site reports. "There's a scenario where we [play both], but I want to make sure we get through the week before making the final determination," Stefanski said.

Zappe was signed to the Browns' active roster Oct. 22 but has yet to make his team debut. He served as the emergency third quarterback initially upon his arrival, but Zappe was elevated to the backup spot the last two weeks with Jameis Winston (shoulder) being the emergency quarterback. Stefanski said that Winston will likely be inactive once again Saturday, but a determination on whether Thompson-Robinson or Zappe starts won't be made until the end of the practice week.

Bailey Zappe
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now