Bailey Zappe News: Joins Cleveland

The Browns will sign Zappe off the Chiefs' practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With Deshaun Watson (Achilles) likely headed for injured reserve and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (finger) at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Ravens, the Browns will bring Zappe aboard to provide some insurance in a quarterback room that also includes Jameis Winston. Zappe signed with the Chiefs' practice squad in late August after being cut by the Patriots, with whom he made 14 appearances (eight starts) over his first two NFL seasons.