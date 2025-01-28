Ben Sims News: Remains in bit role

Sims was targeted five times and caught four passes for 42 yards across 17 games in the 2024 season.

Sims appeared in every regular-season game the Packers played in 2024 and served as the backup tight end while Luke Musgrave missed 10 weeks, but he was mainly limited to blocking duties. The Packers know what they have in the third-year player, which bodes well for his chances of retaining a roster spot in 2025. However, chances are Green Bay will look to bring in at least another option behind starting tight end Tucker Kraft.