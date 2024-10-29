Ben Sinnott News: Held without a catch Sunday

Sinnott was not targeted during Washington's 18-15 win over the Bears on Sunday.

The rookie second-round pick played just 22 percent of the offensive snaps during Sunday's win over Chicago, with John Bates (33 percent) working as the No. 2 man behind top tight end Zach Ertz (75 percent). Sinnott continues to battle with Bates for opportunities behind Ertz, and he lacks a clear path to fantasy upside. Sinnott secured both of his targets for six yards and a score in Week 7 versus Carolina, but he's been held without a catch in seven of eight appearances on the year.