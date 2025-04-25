Fantasy Football
Benjamin Morrison News: Buccaneers add talented corner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 10:26pm

The Buccaneers selected Morrison in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 53rd overall.

Morrison (6-feet, 193 pounds) was a starter for all three of his seasons at Notre Dame, including a true freshman season where he intercepted six passes. A hip injury ended Morrison's 2024 season after six games, but it's not believed to be a long-term concern. Players who start as freshmen at schools as big as Notre Dame usually have a place in the NFL, and freshmen who produce like Morrison almost always do. Morrison should give the Buccaneers a potential long-term replacement for Jamel Dean.

