Bernhard Raimann Injury: In concussion protocol

Raimann is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Titans, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Raimann played 100-percent of Indianapolis' offensive snaps in Sunday's loss, but it now appears he sustained a concussion in the process. The third-year pro from Central Michigan has already missed two games this season due to a concussion sustained in late September, putting him at risk of missing additional time following his second concussion this season. Expect Blake Freeland to serve as the Colts' top left tackle if Raimann is unable to suit up in Week 9, when the team travels to Minnesota.