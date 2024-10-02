Fantasy Football
Bijan Robinson Injury: Feels ready for Thursday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 2, 2024

Robinson (hamstring) said Wednesday he's "ready to go for [Thursday]," when the Falcons will take on the Buccaneers at home, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Robinson downplayed his presence on Atlanta's injury report, saying he's dealing with " little nics and bruises." He's been listed as 'limited' in back-to-back estimated practice sessions after having also dealt with a shoulder injury before being cleared for the Falcons' win over the Saints in Week 4. Wednesday's final practice report of the week will reveal whether Robinson has managed to 'full' practice levels, and his official game designation heading into Thursday Night Football. While Robinson doesn't seem to be in any danger of missing time, if he's hampered by injury at all Tyler Allgeier could handle an increased workload.

