Bijan Robinson Injury: Managing hamstring injury

Robinson (hamstring) is listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson played a season-low 61 percent of offensive snaps during Atlanta's 26-24 win over New Orleans in Week 4, handling just seven carries for 28 yards compared to Tyler Allgeier's eight rushes for 60 yards. It appears that a hamstring issue may have been responsible for Robinson's uncharacteristically low workload, though he did still secure all four of his targets for 46 yards versus the Saints. The Falcons have a short week to prepare for another tough divisional matchup against the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, so the team may opt to cap Robinson's reps in practice with the aim to keep him fresh.