Bijan Robinson News: Accrues 143 total yards in loss

Robinson rushed 21 times for 103 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of five targets for 40 yards in the Falcons' 34-14 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Robinson enjoyed a true lead-back role despite the lopsided loss, outpacing backfield Tyler Allgeier by 16 carries. Robinson's carry total was actually a season high, and his receiving yardage tally was his third of at least 40 on the campaign. Robinson also recorded his third touchdown in the last two games with a five-yard run just past the midway point of the second quarter, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a key Week 8 road clash against the NFC South rival Buccaneers.