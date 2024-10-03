Bijan Robinson News: Compiles 76 total yards in win

Robinson rushed 12 times for 61 yards and brought in all three targets for 16 yards in the Falcons' 36-30 overtime win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Robinson was disappointingly limited to his second-lowest carry total of the season, although he at least saw an appreciable uptick from the seven rush attempts he'd logged in Week 4 against the Saints. The second-year back did extend his season-opening streak of games with multiple receptions, but after five games in new coordinator Zac Robinson's offense, many of the same frustrations related to sub-optimal leveraging of Bijan's skill set persist as he awaits his first 20-carry game. The Falcons did take an unusually pass-heavy approach Thursday night -- Kirk Cousins put the ball up 59 times -- so perhaps Robinson will see a larger workload in a highly favorable Week 6 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 13.